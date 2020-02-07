Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $74.60 Million Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,187,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,954 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $74,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,734,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $942,272,000 after acquiring an additional 164,375 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 16.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,705,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,926,000 after acquiring an additional 664,178 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,364,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,584,000 after acquiring an additional 61,840 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 37.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,202,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,843,000 after acquiring an additional 597,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 9.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 863,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,218,000 after acquiring an additional 74,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $341,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 201,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,286,010.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 8,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $509,692.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,201,237 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMS traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,537. The firm has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.67 and a 200-day moving average of $62.54. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $51.68 and a 12 month high of $68.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 61.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

