Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $77.54 Million Stock Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,560,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 8,283 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Rogers Communications worth $77,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,431 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 1,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RCI traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,392. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Rogers Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.94 and a fifty-two week high of $55.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.49.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.22. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.24%.

Several analysts have commented on RCI shares. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

