Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $83.96 Million Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 383,853 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,096 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $83,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,297,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,145 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc Bank USA bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. 97.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXCM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $240.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,523. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.44 and a 52 week high of $247.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $228.83 and its 200-day moving average is $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.63. The firm has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of -123.19 and a beta of 0.80.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.45. DexCom had a positive return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $396.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DXCM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on DexCom from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DexCom from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on DexCom from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.80.

In other DexCom news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.17, for a total transaction of $326,576.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,326,807.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 5,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.42, for a total value of $1,238,349.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,927 shares of company stock worth $8,964,790. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

