Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,838,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,251 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.34% of Pembina Pipeline worth $68,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 371.3% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 952 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. MHI Funds LLC increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. MHI Funds LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. 49.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBA stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.30. 86,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.71. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 52-week low of $34.23 and a 52-week high of $39.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.63.

The business also recently announced a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 109.60%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PBA shares. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Pembina Pipeline to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 target price on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

