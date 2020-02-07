Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,193 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $66,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Markel in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in Markel in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Markel in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Markel by 52.6% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 29 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Markel in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Markel alerts:

MKL traded up $13.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,305.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,839. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,166.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,148.30. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.73. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $950.16 and a 1 year high of $1,301.23.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $36.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $29.19. Markel had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 39.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,132.29, for a total transaction of $283,072.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,333 shares in the company, valued at $10,567,662.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,144.69, for a total value of $457,876.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,870,220.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,402 shares of company stock valued at $2,732,036 in the last quarter. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,136.50.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.