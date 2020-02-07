Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,041,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,463 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Church & Dwight worth $73,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,701,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,283 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 63.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,380,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,116,000 after purchasing an additional 928,286 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 42,146.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 629,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,330,000 after purchasing an additional 627,563 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $33,926,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $27,269,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHD traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.48. 73,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,383. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.25 and a fifty-two week high of $80.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 36.84%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHD. Citigroup raised Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.80.

In related news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,334,537.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,428 shares in the company, valued at $107,214.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total transaction of $1,355,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,623.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

