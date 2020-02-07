Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) Holdings Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,019 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $69,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUI. PGGM Investments grew its position in Sun Communities by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,370,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,448,000 after purchasing an additional 653,483 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,862,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 453.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 537,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,767,000 after acquiring an additional 440,164 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,433,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $952,867,000 after acquiring an additional 438,673 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 2,314.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 438,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,417,000 after acquiring an additional 419,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $18,285,000.00. Also, Director Brian M. Hermelin purchased 1,010 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $148.48 per share, with a total value of $149,964.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

Shares of NYSE:SUI traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.38. The company had a trading volume of 16,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,908. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.48 and its 200 day moving average is $151.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 101.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.23. Sun Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $166.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

