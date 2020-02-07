Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Cut to C$46.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.45% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. GMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.31.

Suncor Energy stock traded down C$0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$38.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,537,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,356,323. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$36.32 and a 1 year high of C$46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $62.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$42.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$40.81.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.32, for a total transaction of C$1,269,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.12, for a total transaction of C$421,160.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,926.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

