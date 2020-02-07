SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Gap Up to $9.53

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.30, but opened at $9.53. SunPower shares last traded at $9.79, with a volume of 3,334,216 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPWR. Cfra cut SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded SunPower from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on SunPower from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.82.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average of $10.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in SunPower by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SunPower in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. 31.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

