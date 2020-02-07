SunTrust Banks Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Manhattan Associates in a report released on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Tillman now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.27. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Manhattan Associates’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The business had revenue of $152.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MANH has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH traded down $1.47 on Friday, reaching $76.74. 1,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,184. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Manhattan Associates has a 1-year low of $47.91 and a 1-year high of $90.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.99 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.91 and a 200-day moving average of $81.51.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MANH. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

