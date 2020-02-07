SunTrust Banks Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Glacier Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now expects that the bank will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.53. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.50 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 12.30%.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens set a $40.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $44.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.29. Glacier Bancorp has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $46.51.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 48.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 24.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after buying an additional 27,945 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 170,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 95.6% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 13,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

