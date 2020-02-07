SunTrust Banks Comments on Cubic Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CUB)

Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cubic in a report released on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Cubic had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $328.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CUB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cubic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Cubic in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

Cubic stock opened at $64.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.37. Cubic has a fifty-two week low of $53.08 and a fifty-two week high of $75.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cubic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,450,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cubic by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cubic by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,684,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,643,000 after acquiring an additional 161,075 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Cubic by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 249,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,570,000 after acquiring an additional 8,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Cubic by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,199 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann purchased 1,000 shares of Cubic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.26 per share, for a total transaction of $63,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,880 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,128.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans purchased 1,665 shares of Cubic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.96 per share, with a total value of $99,833.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,406 shares in the company, valued at $204,223.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 4,065 shares of company stock worth $246,789. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

