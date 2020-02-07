SunTrust Banks Comments on Unum Group’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) – SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Unum Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.36. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Unum Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.03. Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on UNM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. DOWLING & PARTN restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of UNM opened at $29.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.84. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $24.71 and a 52-week high of $38.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNM. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 6.2% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,872,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,521,000 after purchasing an additional 343,265 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,457,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,325,000 after buying an additional 120,751 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,118,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,228,000 after buying an additional 149,411 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,073,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,893,000 after buying an additional 127,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,060,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,936,000 after buying an additional 57,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

