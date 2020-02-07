SunTrust Banks Increases Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) Price Target to $240.00

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks to $240.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “average” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.89% from the stock’s previous close.

WLTW has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.44.

Shares of WLTW opened at $208.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.25 and a 200-day moving average of $196.09. Willis Towers Watson has a 52 week low of $160.00 and a 52 week high of $220.97. The firm has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph Gunn sold 2,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.07, for a total transaction of $508,598.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,386,621.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 36,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total transaction of $7,055,135.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,002 shares in the company, valued at $12,930,715.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 7.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,548,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,211,963,000 after buying an additional 760,522 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,172,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 1,742.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 273,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,724,000 after purchasing an additional 258,391 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson during the 4th quarter worth about $44,653,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 217.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 246,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,634,000 after acquiring an additional 169,072 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

