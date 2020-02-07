Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Surgery Partners, Inc. is a healthcare services company. The Company’s outpatient delivery model focused on providing solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. Its operating segment consists of Surgical Facility Services segment, Ancillary Services segment and Optical Services segment. Surgery Partners, Inc. is based in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Surgery Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Surgery Partners from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Surgery Partners stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.97. 443,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.68. Surgery Partners has a 12 month low of $5.38 and a 12 month high of $18.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.86.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.30 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 11.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGRY. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 64.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 8.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 21.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

