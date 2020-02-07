Susquehanna Bancshares Reaffirms Buy Rating for Nike (NYSE:NKE)

Susquehanna Bancshares reissued their buy rating on shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $115.00 price objective on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Nike from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday. Argus boosted their target price on Nike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Nike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Nike from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Nike has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.33.

Shares of NKE traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,640,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,011,759. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.27 and a 200 day moving average of $92.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $157.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.83. Nike has a 12 month low of $77.07 and a 12 month high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nike will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $15,435,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,046,040 shares in the company, valued at $191,407,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 436,916 shares of company stock valued at $43,122,614 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nike by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,360,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,150 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nike by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,881,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,102,409,000 after purchasing an additional 330,620 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Nike by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,585,280 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $667,155,000 after purchasing an additional 733,940 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nike by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,393,767 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $546,443,000 after purchasing an additional 128,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 1.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,797,867 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $450,616,000 after purchasing an additional 45,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

