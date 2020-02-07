SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,729 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 19,142 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of SVB Financial Group worth $82,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 500,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,460,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,708,000 after purchasing an additional 179,108 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2,612.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,228,000 after purchasing an additional 157,772 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 159,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,064,000 after purchasing an additional 58,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 157,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,973,000 after purchasing an additional 45,460 shares in the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SIVB traded down $4.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $257.15. The stock had a trading volume of 446,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,377. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $183.04 and a fifty-two week high of $270.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $847.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIVB. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.67.

In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.48, for a total transaction of $1,127,241.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John China sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.62, for a total transaction of $232,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,500,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,028 shares of company stock valued at $3,913,959. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

