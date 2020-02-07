Svb Leerink Weighs in on Waters Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) – Research analysts at Svb Leerink raised their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Waters in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 4th. Svb Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $3.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.10. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Waters’ FY2021 earnings at $10.37 EPS.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.19. Waters had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 172.16%. The company had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Waters in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.38.

Shares of WAT traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $217.40. 7,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,970. Waters has a 1-year low of $199.11 and a 1-year high of $255.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $232.49 and a 200 day moving average of $221.30.

In other Waters news, SVP Mark T. Beaudouin sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $163,830.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ian King sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.19, for a total value of $506,326.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,853.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,931 shares of company stock worth $3,563,612 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAT. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Waters by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 108,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 18.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,572,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,243,883,000 after purchasing an additional 854,002 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 345.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.