Symons Capital Management Inc. Invests $3.85 Million in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 36,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,000. J M Smucker makes up approximately 2.0% of Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of J M Smucker during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 87.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J M Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J M Smucker during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 154.6% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $113,006.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,267.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,796,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.77. 481,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,432. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.61 and its 200-day moving average is $107.27. J M Smucker Co has a 52 week low of $99.54 and a 52 week high of $128.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.72.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded J M Smucker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded J M Smucker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on J M Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

J M Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.