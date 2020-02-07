Symons Capital Management Inc. Makes New $222,000 Investment in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

CLDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of NYSE CLDT traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.21. The stock had a trading volume of 144,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,052. Chatham Lodging Trust has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $783.17 million, a PE ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.69%.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.