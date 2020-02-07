Symons Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,868 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Symons Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,868 shares during the period. Clorox makes up 3.7% of Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $7,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CLX. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLX stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $165.07. 1,101,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.86. Clorox Co has a one year low of $144.12 and a one year high of $167.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.40.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. Clorox had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 133.50%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.09%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Sunday. Cfra reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.23.

In related news, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $106,096.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,503.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

