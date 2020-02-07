Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SYNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synaptics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday. Summit Redstone upgraded shares of Synaptics to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $70.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -103.09 and a beta of 1.29. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $26.34 and a 1-year high of $75.48.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.59. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Synaptics’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, SVP Hing Chung Wong sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total transaction of $1,356,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,538,030.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kermit Nolan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,189 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,160. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Synaptics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

