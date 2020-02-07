SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Holdings Increased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 860,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201,411 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.17% of SYSCO worth $73,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SYSCO by 1,680.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYSCO stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.76. The stock had a trading volume of 77,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,227. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.76. The company has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. SYSCO Co. has a 1 year low of $64.76 and a 1 year high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.70%.

SYY has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

In related news, EVP Robert S. Charlton sold 28,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total transaction of $2,328,287.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,087 shares in the company, valued at $3,706,777.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,347,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,298,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,028 shares of company stock valued at $13,690,242. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

