TAG Oil (TSE:TAO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.37

TAG Oil Ltd (TSE:TAO)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.37 and traded as high as $0.40. TAG Oil shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 27,500 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 22.83, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $33.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.37.

TAG Oil (TSE:TAO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.73 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that TAG Oil Ltd will post 0.0405063 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TAG Oil Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in Canada, New Zealand, and Australia. The company operates eight exploration and production permits in New Zealand; and an exploration and production permit in Australia. It holds interests in the Taranaki basin located in New Zealand; and a 100% interests in the Petroleum Lease 17 permit that covers 25,700 acres area located in the Surat Basin in Australia.

