Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

TNDM has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.00.

TNDM traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.00. 1,525,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,088. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.87. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1-year low of $40.46 and a 1-year high of $78.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -150.00 and a beta of 0.08.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $94.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.46 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $703,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,192.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 20,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $1,625,750.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,910.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 319,778 shares of company stock worth $20,871,101 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridge City Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,697,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,967 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,264 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 85,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 48,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

