Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.43

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.43 and last traded at $13.46, with a volume of 44118 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.76.

A number of brokerages have commented on SKT. ValuEngine raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.60.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.69.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $120.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.25 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.3575 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.66%. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile (NYSE:SKT)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

