Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Position Increased by Smith Asset Management Group LP

Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,058 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,565 shares during the quarter. Target comprises approximately 1.9% of Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Target were worth $46,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 45,224 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after buying an additional 14,448 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 104,804 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,437,000 after buying an additional 9,496 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 44,318 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,632 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,969,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,892,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.15 and a 200 day moving average of $110.51. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $69.07 and a 12 month high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $277,882.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. ValuEngine cut shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

