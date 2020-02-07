Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) Price Target Raised to C$75.00

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$75.00 price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Tc Pipelines from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tc Pipelines from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$71.00 price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tc Pipelines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$73.79.

TSE TRP traded up C$0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching C$73.22. 926,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,595. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$70.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$67.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.30, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Tc Pipelines has a fifty-two week low of C$54.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.04.

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

