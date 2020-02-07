TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) Receives $48.90 Consensus PT from Analysts

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.95.

Several research firms recently commented on AMTD. BidaskClub lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $57.00 to $53.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTD traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.31. 2,235,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,193,908. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.02. TD Ameritrade has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $57.80.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 34.26%. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TD Ameritrade will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. TD Ameritrade’s payout ratio is 30.02%.

In other TD Ameritrade news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $785,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,952,426.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen L. S. Koplow sold 17,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $896,704.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,453,872.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,464 shares of company stock worth $3,917,498 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 2.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,969,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,228,000 after acquiring an additional 149,487 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,746,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,060,000 after acquiring an additional 590,634 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 15.7% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1,616.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 78,139 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1.4% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 40,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

