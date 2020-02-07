TDb Split (TSE:XTD) Trading Up 0.2%

TDb Split Corp (TSE:XTD)’s stock price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$6.10 and last traded at C$6.09, approximately 4,131 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 10,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.08.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.23. The company has a market capitalization of $29.78 million and a PE ratio of -13.87.

TDb Split Company Profile (TSE:XTD)

TDb Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of a company operating in the banking sector. It primarily invests in the common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for TDb Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDb Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.