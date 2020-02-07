Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Position Lowered by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its stake in shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Team were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Team by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 28,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Team by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Team by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its holdings in Team by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 28,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Team by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 61,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:TISI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.95. The stock had a trading volume of 424 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,856. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.56. Team, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $19.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Team had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $290.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Team, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

TISI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Team from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Team in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Team from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Team, Inc provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating Group (IHT), Mechanical Services Group (MS), and Quest Integrity Group (Quest Integrity). The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

