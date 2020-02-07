TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Receives $18.56 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TEGNA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of TEGNA to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of TGNA traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.12. The company had a trading volume of 781,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,418. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.66. TEGNA has a 1-year low of $11.48 and a 1-year high of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.45.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. TEGNA had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The company had revenue of $551.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TEGNA will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGNA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 34,221 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 253,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 28,973 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 308.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,262,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,129,000 after acquiring an additional 953,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,904,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,444,000 after acquiring an additional 97,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

