Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA) Receives $10.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.54.

TLRA has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens began coverage on Telaria in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Telaria from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Telaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Telaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE:TLRA traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $11.08. The stock had a trading volume of 63,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,815. The stock has a market cap of $500.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.25 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.59. Telaria has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $11.82.

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.56 million. Telaria had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Telaria will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Telaria by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,702,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,322,000 after buying an additional 129,997 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Telaria by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,788,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,452,000 after buying an additional 75,950 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Telaria during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,739,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Telaria by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 857,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 18,577 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telaria by 685.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 799,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 697,801 shares during the period. 57.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telaria

Telaria, Inc provides a software platform for publishers to manage and monetize video advertising in the United States. The company offers publishers with real-time analytics, data, and decisioning tools to control their video advertising business, as well as a monetization solution to optimize yield across a publisher's supply of digital video inventory.

