Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,830 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Teledyne Technologies worth $15,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 79,647 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,601,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,291,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on TDY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.50.

Shares of NYSE TDY traded up $3.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $384.24. 146,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,611. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $222.80 and a 1 year high of $398.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $362.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $330.98.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.30. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $834.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total value of $873,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,554.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.