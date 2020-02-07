Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat

Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 6,207,650 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,050% from the previous session’s volume of 539,867 shares.The stock last traded at $6.03 and had previously closed at $4.74.

The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $67.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.26 million. Telenav had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 25.93%.

Several research firms recently commented on TNAV. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telenav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Telenav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Telenav in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.88.

In related news, CEO H.P. Jin bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,273,927 shares in the company, valued at $11,142,242.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 21.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Telenav by 42.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Telenav by 4.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Telenav by 6.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telenav by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 455,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Telenav by 21.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.71 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.41.

About Telenav

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

