Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat

Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 6,207,650 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,050% from the previous session’s volume of 539,867 shares.The stock last traded at $6.03 and had previously closed at $4.74.
The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $67.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.26 million. Telenav had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 25.93%.
Several research firms recently commented on TNAV. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telenav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Telenav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Telenav in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.88.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Telenav by 42.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Telenav by 4.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Telenav by 6.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telenav by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 455,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Telenav by 21.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.31% of the company’s stock.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.71 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.41.
About Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV)
Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.
