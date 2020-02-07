Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $97.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.27 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 27.92% and a negative return on equity of 67.45%. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

Shares of Tenable stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.84. 6,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.70. Tenable has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.04 and a beta of 2.57.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TENB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tenable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 1,244 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $34,620.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,431,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,838,589.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John C. Huffard, Jr. sold 15,350 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $407,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,671.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,514,440. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

