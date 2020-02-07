Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Updates Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.19–0.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $100-101 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $100.26 million.Tenable also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.41–0.36 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenable from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tenable from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Tenable from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tenable from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Get Tenable alerts:

Shares of TENB stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.19. The company had a trading volume of 17,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Tenable has a twelve month low of $20.77 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.31 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.70.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 67.45% and a negative net margin of 27.92%. The business had revenue of $97.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenable will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 1,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $34,620.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,431,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,838,589.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Huffard, Jr. sold 15,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $407,389.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,671.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,514,440. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.