Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Rating Reiterated by New Street Research

New Street Research reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $800.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $600.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $427.41.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $748.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,033,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,913,318. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $518.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $134.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.51. Tesla has a one year low of $176.99 and a one year high of $968.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total value of $158,561.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.32, for a total transaction of $52,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,701 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,315 shares of company stock worth $30,054,105 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 11.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 35.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,793 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

