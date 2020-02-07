TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.
Zacks has also given TESSCO Technologies an industry rank of 112 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
A number of research firms have commented on TESS. ValuEngine raised TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet cut TESSCO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.
NASDAQ:TESS traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $6.76. 81,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,380. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.88. The firm has a market cap of $58.14 million, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.13. TESSCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $20.00.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. TESSCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.08%.
About TESSCO Technologies
TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as program management, connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.
