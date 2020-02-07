Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX Purchases 218 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.5% of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $750,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $166,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $1,639,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.9% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.92.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,696,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,775,179. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $126.10 and a 12 month high of $152.75.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

