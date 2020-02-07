Texas Permanent School Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Catalent were worth $5,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Catalent by 2,212.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after acquiring an additional 117,990 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 27,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period.

NYSE:CTLT traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,138,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,299. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.92, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.70. Catalent Inc has a 1 year low of $38.79 and a 1 year high of $68.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $721.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Catalent Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CTLT shares. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.43.

In related news, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 45,256 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $2,378,202.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Alessandro Maselli sold 7,268 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $386,512.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,512 shares of company stock worth $2,921,998 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

