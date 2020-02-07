Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 2,062 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 149,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $6,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 65.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,907,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,351,000 after buying an additional 600,319 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,999,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OHI stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,123,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,641. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 12 month low of $34.64 and a 12 month high of $45.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.33.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 36.73% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $212.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.30%.

In related news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 183,032 shares in the company, valued at $8,053,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, October 14th. Mizuho started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.32.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

