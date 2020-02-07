Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Position in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,506 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $5,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $587,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 53,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,072,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

HLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Hilton Hotels from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Hilton Hotels in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.18.

Hilton Hotels stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.84. 1,371,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,037,668. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.34 and a 200 day moving average of $99.96. The firm has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.14. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $73.48 and a 12-month high of $113.96.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

