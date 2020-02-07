Texas Permanent School Fund Has $5.89 Million Stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,887 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $5,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 6,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

NYSE:XEL traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.71. 2,278,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,040,703. Xcel Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $52.74 and a twelve month high of $69.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.00 and a 200 day moving average of $63.17.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. Bank of America raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.85.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.