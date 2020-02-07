Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 772,700 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 52,493 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 0.7% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Intel were worth $46,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 1,636.1% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 83.0% in the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 872 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $496,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,066. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 188,120 shares of company stock worth $11,086,765 and have sold 82,146 shares worth $4,611,285. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Northland Securities lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.48.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.02. 18,118,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,249,934. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.55 and a 200 day moving average of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.87%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

