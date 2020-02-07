Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,220 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 13,821 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in HP were worth $5,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Icahn Carl C purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at about $1,190,124,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in HP by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 43,357,950 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $813,980,000 after acquiring an additional 11,505,770 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in HP by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 8,598,374 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $162,681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632,640 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in HP by 3,092.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,959,225 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $37,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,092,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

In other HP news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $855,651.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,892,233.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HPQ stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.73. 7,340,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,193,914. The company has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.54. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.93 and a 1 year high of $24.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. HP had a negative return on equity of 241.43% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

HPQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

