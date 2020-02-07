Texas Permanent School Fund Raises Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,895 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Cognex worth $6,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Cognex by 2,053.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 647,930 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,310,000 after acquiring an additional 617,837 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,091,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,510,794 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $74,225,000 after buying an additional 283,241 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 998,490 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,053,000 after buying an additional 186,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the third quarter worth approximately $6,873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert Willett sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $3,627,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,627,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Cognex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cognex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.27.

CGNX stock traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.49. The company had a trading volume of 697,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 54.11 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.20. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.98 and a fifty-two week high of $59.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.