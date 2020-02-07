Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 7,731 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,731 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $6,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,567,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,269,708. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.79. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $69.65. The company has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $31.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 42.91%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPC. Cfra lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.45.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.