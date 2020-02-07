Thar Token (THAR) Price Down 7.9% This Week

Thar Token (CURRENCY:THAR) traded up 35% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. Over the last week, Thar Token has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Thar Token has a market capitalization of $86,670.00 and approximately $43.00 worth of Thar Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thar Token token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Instant Bitex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Thar Token

Thar Token is a token. Thar Token’s total supply is 900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 752,223 tokens. Thar Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Thar Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thartoken . The official website for Thar Token is thartoken.com

Thar Token Token Trading

Thar Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thar Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thar Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thar Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

