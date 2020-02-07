The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.70 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 203.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

The Carlyle Group stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.79. 74,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,416,599. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 72.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a $28.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.27.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

