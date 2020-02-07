The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.70 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 203.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.
The Carlyle Group stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.79. 74,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,416,599. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.50.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 72.94%.
About The Carlyle Group
The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.
